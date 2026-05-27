U.S. Women’s Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores and courses
Published May 27, 2026 02:54 PM
The first U.S. Women’s Open was contested in 1946, the only match-play edition of the championship. The 80th edition was won by Sweden’s Maja Stark who will defend her crown at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, this week.
Can Nelly Korda win her first U.S. Open title? Or will it finally be Jeeno Thitikul’s time to break through on a major stage? There’s no shortage of storylines heading into the 81st edition.
Here’s a look at the past champions, scores and venues, per the USGA (* = won in playoff; (a) = amateur):
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|COURSE
|2025
|Maja Stark
|281 (-7)
|Erin Hills
|2024
|Yuka Saso
|276 (-4)
|Lancaster C.C.
|2023
|Allisen Corpuz
|279 (-9)
|Pebble Beach G.L.
|2022
|Minjee Lee
|271 (-13)
|Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
|2021
|Yuka Saso
|280 (-4)
|The Olympic Club (Lake Course)
|2020
|A Lim Kim
|281 (-3)
|Champions Golf Club
|2019
|JeongEun Lee6
|282 (-6)
|Country Club of Charleston
|2018
|*Ariya Jutanugarn
|277 (-11)
|Shoal Creek
|2017
|Sung Hyun Park
|277 (-11)
|Trump National G.C.
|2016
|*Brittany Lang
|282 (-6)
|CordeValle
|2015
|In Gee Chun
|272 (-8)
|Lancaster C.C.
|2014
|Michelle Wie
|278 (-2)
|Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
|2013
|Inbee Park
|280 (-8)
|Sebonack G.C.
|2012
|Na Yeon Choi
|281 (-7)
|Blackwolf Run
|2011
|*So Yeon Ryu
|281 (-3)
|The Broadmoor
|2010
|Paula Creamer
|281 (-3)
|Oakmont C.C.
|2009
|Eun-Hee Ji
|284 (E)
|Saucon Valley C.C.
|2008
|Inbee Park
|283 (-9)
|Interlachen C.C.
|2007
|Cristie Kerr
|279 (-5)
|Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
|2006
|*Annika Sorenstam
|284 (E)
|Newport C.C.
|2005
|Birdie Kim
|287 (+3)
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|2004
|Meg Mallon
|274 (-10)
|Orchards G.C.
|2003
|*Hilary Lunke
|283 (-1)
|Pumpkin Ridge G.C.
|2002
|Juli Inkster
|276 (-4)
|Prairie Dunes C.C.
|2001
|Karrie Webb
|273 (-7)
|Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
|2000
|Karrie Webb
|282 (-6)
|The Merit Club
|1999
|Juli Inkster
|272 (-16)
|Old Waverly G.C.
|1998
|*Se Ri Pak
|290 (+6)
|Blackwolf Run
|1997
|Alison Nicholas
|274 (-10)
|Pumpkin Ridge G.C.
|1996
|Annika Sorenstam
|272 (-8)
|Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
|1995
|Annika Sorenstam
|278 (-2)
|The Broadmoor
|1994
|Patty Sheehan
|277 (-7)
|Indianwood Golf & C.C.
|1993
|Lauri Merten
|280 (-8)
|Crooked Stick G.C.
|1992
|*Patty Sheehan
|280 (-4)
|Oakmont C.C.
|1991
|Meg Mallon
|283 (-1)
|Colonial C.C.
|1990
|Betsy King
|284 (-4)
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|1989
|Betsy King
|278 (-6)
|Indianwood Golf & C.C.
|1988
|Liselotte Neumann
|277 (-7)
|Baltimore C.C.
|1987
|*Laura Davies
|285 (-3)
|Plainfield C.C.
|1986
|Jane Geddes
|287 (-1)
|NCR C.C.
|1985
|Kathy (Baker) Guadagnino
|280 (-8)
|Baltusrol G.C.
|1984
|Hollis Stacy
|290 (+2)
|Salem C.C.
|1983
|Jan Stephenson
|290 (+6)
|Cedar Ridge C.C.
|1982
|Janet Alex
|283 (-5)
|Del Paso C.C.
|1981
|Pat Bradley
|279 (-9)
|LaGrange C.C.
|1980
|Amy Alcott
|280 (-4)
|Richland C.C.
|1979
|Jerilyn Britz
|284 (E)
|Brooklawn C.C.
|1978
|Hollis Stacy
|289 (+5)
|Country Club of Indianapolis
|1977
|Hollis Stacy
|292 (+4)
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|1976
|*JoAnne Gunderson Carner
|292 (+8)
|Rolling Green G.C.
|1975
|Sandra Palmer
|295 (+7)
|Atlantic City C.C.
|1974
|Sandra Haynie
|295 (+7)
|LaGrange C.C.
|1973
|Susie Maxwell Berning
|290 (+2)
|Country Club of Rochester
|1972
|Susie Maxwell Berning
|299 (+11)
|Winged Foot G.C.
|1971
|JoAnne Gunderson Carner
|288 (E)
|Kahkwa Club
|1970
|Donna Caponi
|287 (+3)
|Muskogee C.C.
|1969
|Donna Caponi
|294 (+2)
|Scenic Hills C.C.
|1968
|Susie Maxwell Berning
|289 (+5)
|Moselem Springs G.C.
|1967
|Catherine Lacoste (a)
|294 (+10)
|Virginia Hot Springs Golf & T.C.
|1966
|Sandra Spuzich
|297 (+9)
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|1965
|Carol Mann
|290 (+2)
|Atlantic City C.C.
|1964
|*Mickey Wright
|290 (-2)
|San Diego C.C.
|1963
|Mary Mills
|289 (-3)
|Kenwood C.C.
|1962
|Murle Lindstrom
|301 (+13)
|Dunes Golf & C.C.
|1961
|Mickey Wright
|293 (+5)
|Baltusrol G.C.
|1960
|Betsy Rawls
|292 (+4)
|Worcester C.C.
|1959
|Mickey Wright
|287 (+7)
|Churchill Valley C.C.
|1958
|Mickey Wright
|290 (-2)
|Forest Lake C.C.
|1957
|Betsy Rawls
|299 (+7)
|Winged Foot G.C.
|1956
|*Kathy Cornelius
|302 (+7)
|Northand C.C.
|1955
|Fay Crocker
|299 (+11)
|Wichita C.C.
|1954
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|291 (+3)
|Salem C.C.
|1953
|*Betsy Rawls
|302 (+6)
|Country Club of Rochester
|1952
|Louise Suggs
|284 (+8)
|Bala G.C.
|1951
|Betsy Rawls
|293 (+5)
|Druid Hills G.C.
|1950
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|291 (-9)
|Rolling Hills C.C.
|1949
|Louise Suggs
|291 (-9)
|Prince Georges Golf & C.C.
|1948
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|300 (E)
|Atlantic City C.C.
|1947
|Betty Jameson
|295 (-9)
|Starmount Forest C.C.
|1946
|Patty Berg
|5 and 4
|Spokane C.C.
How to watch all of the action from the 81st U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club.