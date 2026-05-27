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U.S. Women’s Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores and courses

  
Published May 27, 2026 02:54 PM

The first U.S. Women’s Open was contested in 1946, the only match-play edition of the championship. The 80th edition was won by Sweden’s Maja Stark who will defend her crown at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, this week.

Can Nelly Korda win her first U.S. Open title? Or will it finally be Jeeno Thitikul’s time to break through on a major stage? There’s no shortage of storylines heading into the 81st edition.

Here’s a look at the past champions, scores and venues, per the USGA (* = won in playoff; (a) = amateur):

﻿YEAR WINNER SCORE COURSE
2025 Maja Stark 281 (-7) Erin Hills
2024 Yuka Saso 276 (-4) Lancaster C.C.
2023 Allisen Corpuz 279 (-9) Pebble Beach G.L.
2022 Minjee Lee 271 (-13) Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
2021 Yuka Saso 280 (-4) The Olympic Club (Lake Course)
2020 A Lim Kim 281 (-3) Champions Golf Club
2019 JeongEun Lee6 282 (-6) Country Club of Charleston
2018 *Ariya Jutanugarn 277 (-11) Shoal Creek
2017 Sung Hyun Park 277 (-11) Trump National G.C.
2016 *Brittany Lang 282 (-6) CordeValle
2015 In Gee Chun 272 (-8) Lancaster C.C.
2014 Michelle Wie 278 (-2) Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
2013 Inbee Park 280 (-8) Sebonack G.C.
2012 Na Yeon Choi 281 (-7) Blackwolf Run
2011 *So Yeon Ryu 281 (-3) The Broadmoor
2010 Paula Creamer 281 (-3) Oakmont C.C.
2009 Eun-Hee Ji 284 (E) Saucon Valley C.C.
2008 Inbee Park 283 (-9) Interlachen C.C.
2007 Cristie Kerr 279 (-5) Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
2006 *Annika Sorenstam 284 (E) Newport C.C.
2005 Birdie Kim 287 (+3) Cherry Hills C.C.
2004 Meg Mallon 274 (-10) Orchards G.C.
2003 *Hilary Lunke 283 (-1) Pumpkin Ridge G.C.
2002 Juli Inkster 276 (-4) Prairie Dunes C.C.
2001 Karrie Webb 273 (-7) Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
2000 Karrie Webb 282 (-6) The Merit Club
1999 Juli Inkster 272 (-16) Old Waverly G.C.
1998 *Se Ri Pak 290 (+6) Blackwolf Run
1997 Alison Nicholas 274 (-10) Pumpkin Ridge G.C.
1996 Annika Sorenstam 272 (-8) Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
1995 Annika Sorenstam 278 (-2) The Broadmoor
1994 Patty Sheehan 277 (-7) Indianwood Golf & C.C.
1993 Lauri Merten 280 (-8) Crooked Stick G.C.
1992 *Patty Sheehan 280 (-4) Oakmont C.C.
1991 Meg Mallon 283 (-1) Colonial C.C.
1990 Betsy King 284 (-4) Atlanta Athletic Club
1989 Betsy King 278 (-6) Indianwood Golf & C.C.
1988 Liselotte Neumann 277 (-7) Baltimore C.C.
1987 *Laura Davies 285 (-3) Plainfield C.C.
1986 Jane Geddes 287 (-1) NCR C.C.
1985 Kathy (Baker) Guadagnino 280 (-8) Baltusrol G.C.
1984 Hollis Stacy 290 (+2) Salem C.C.
1983 Jan Stephenson 290 (+6) Cedar Ridge C.C.
1982 Janet Alex 283 (-5) Del Paso C.C.
1981 Pat Bradley 279 (-9) LaGrange C.C.
1980 Amy Alcott 280 (-4) Richland C.C.
1979 Jerilyn Britz 284 (E) Brooklawn C.C.
1978 Hollis Stacy 289 (+5) Country Club of Indianapolis
1977 Hollis Stacy 292 (+4) Hazeltine National G.C.
1976 *JoAnne Gunderson Carner 292 (+8) Rolling Green G.C.
1975 Sandra Palmer 295 (+7) Atlantic City C.C.
1974 Sandra Haynie 295 (+7) LaGrange C.C.
1973 Susie Maxwell Berning 290 (+2) Country Club of Rochester
1972 Susie Maxwell Berning 299 (+11) Winged Foot G.C.
1971 JoAnne Gunderson Carner 288 (E) Kahkwa Club
1970 Donna Caponi 287 (+3) Muskogee C.C.
1969 Donna Caponi 294 (+2) Scenic Hills C.C.
1968 Susie Maxwell Berning 289 (+5) Moselem Springs G.C.
1967 Catherine Lacoste (a) 294 (+10) Virginia Hot Springs Golf & T.C.
1966 Sandra Spuzich 297 (+9) Hazeltine National G.C.
1965 Carol Mann 290 (+2) Atlantic City C.C.
1964 *Mickey Wright 290 (-2) San Diego C.C.
1963 Mary Mills 289 (-3) Kenwood C.C.
1962 Murle Lindstrom 301 (+13) Dunes Golf & C.C.
1961 Mickey Wright 293 (+5) Baltusrol G.C.
1960 Betsy Rawls 292 (+4) Worcester C.C.
1959 Mickey Wright 287 (+7) Churchill Valley C.C.
1958 Mickey Wright 290 (-2) Forest Lake C.C.
1957 Betsy Rawls 299 (+7) Winged Foot G.C.
1956 *Kathy Cornelius 302 (+7) Northand C.C.
1955 Fay Crocker 299 (+11) Wichita C.C.
1954 Babe Didrikson Zaharias 291 (+3) Salem C.C.
1953 *Betsy Rawls 302 (+6) Country Club of Rochester
1952 Louise Suggs 284 (+8) Bala G.C.
1951 Betsy Rawls 293 (+5) Druid Hills G.C.
1950 Babe Didrikson Zaharias 291 (-9) Rolling Hills C.C.
1949 Louise Suggs 291 (-9) Prince Georges Golf & C.C.
1948 Babe Didrikson Zaharias 300 (E) Atlantic City C.C.
1947 Betty Jameson 295 (-9) Starmount Forest C.C.
1946 Patty Berg 5 and 4 Spokane C.C.
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