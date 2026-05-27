U.S. Women’s Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores and courses

The first U.S. Women’s Open was contested in 1946, the only match-play edition of the championship. The 80th edition was won by Sweden’s Maja Stark who will defend her crown at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, this week.

Can Nelly Korda win her first U.S. Open title? Or will it finally be Jeeno Thitikul’s time to break through on a major stage? There’s no shortage of storylines heading into the 81st edition.

Here’s a look at the past champions, scores and venues, per the USGA (* = won in playoff; (a) = amateur):