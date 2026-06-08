Dow Championship 2026: Teams, format and how to watch LPGA event in Michigan

The LPGA’s lone team event of the year, the Dow Championship, tees off at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan, on Thursday, June 11.

The tournament, which began in 2019, features 72 two-player teams in the field competing for a piece of the $3.3 million purse in the Great Lakes State. One of those teams includes now, four-time major winner Nelly Korda after her epic U.S. Women’s Open victory last weekend at Riviera Country Club. She’ll be teamed with 30-year-old German Olivia Cowan.

The stroke-play tournament format will alternate between foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 1 and 3 and fourballs (better ball) in Rounds 2 and 4. The team with the lowest score at the end of the 72-hole tournament will be the winner.

There is a 36-hole cut to the low 33 teams and ties. In the event of a playoff, teams will face off in a hole-by-hole, alternate-shot format.

Defending champs Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee are back in the field looking to repeat at Midland.

Click here for the full list of teams.

Golf Channel will provide coverage for all four rounds (all times EDT).

Thursday, June 11:

11AM-2PM: Dow Championship, Round 1

DOW Championship - Rd 1 Tune into the first round of the DOW Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

Friday, June 12:

11AM-2PM: Dow Championship, Round 2

DOW Championship - Rd 2 Tune into the second round of the DOW Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

Saturday, June 13:

2-3PM: Dow Championship, Round 3 (GolfChannel.com)

3-5PM: Dow Championship, Round 3

DOW Championship - Rd 3 Tune into the third round of the DOW Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

Sunday, June 13:

Noon-1PM: Dow Championship, final round

1-3PM: Dow Championship, final round (CBS)