Nelly Korda wins U.S. Women’s Open with late birdie Sunday at Riviera

Nelly Korda has what she coveted most: a U.S. Women’s Open victory.

Korda made a 9-foot birdie on the par-5 17th to take a one-shot lead into the 72nd hole at Riviera Country Club. She then hammered her tee shot 288 yards uphill on the par-4 18th, hit her second from 149 yards to 35 feet, and lagged to 2'10". It wasn’t quite a gimme, however, as the ball tried to escape the left edge but circled the lip before falling in.

Korda authored a “Ohhh!” and covered her mouth with her hand — relieved, amazed and awed.

"I was like, 'OH, MY GOSH!'"



Nelly talks about what she was thinking after making contact on her final putt that JUST lipped in. pic.twitter.com/qTz0PEGWHD — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 8, 2026

“I feel like I’m in a dream,” she said afterwards. “I can’t even explain how much this means to me.”

Korda shot 2-under 69 to finish at 8 under par, denying Charley Hull and Gaby Lopez a chance at their first major titles. Both players made dramatic putts on the 18th – Hull from 9 feet for par, Lopez from 15 feet for birdie – to enter the clubhouse at 7 under.

They were hoping to join a two-hole aggregate playoff, but Korda displayed to a national audience why she’s the best in the world.

Korda’s triumph wasn’t assured until the final putt reluctantly dropped as there was a four-way tie for the lead at multiple times throughout the final round.

Hull got off to a blazing start with an eagle at the par-5 first and a birdie at the third. After driving the 271-yard, par-4 10th and making birdie, she was among the co-leaders. She added another birdie at the par-5 11th to briefly hold the outright lead, but promptly bogeyed Nos. 12 and 14.

Back in chase mode, the Englishwoman birdied the par-5 17th and needed to get up and down at the last to set the clubhouse target. After racing her chip shot past the hole, she made the comebacker for a clutch save.

Lopez reached 7 under in a different manner. She parred her first nine holes before making birdie on Nos. 10, 11 and 13. After a bogey at the par-3 16th put her chances in peril, she emphatically made birdie at the last to match Hull.

Then, it was the wait.

In Gee Chun (70) and Sei Young Kim (72) both held a share of the lead for the better part of the day but faded late. Chun finished fourth, and Kim, who shared the 54-hole lead with Korda, ended fifth. There was only one player who could thwart Hull and Lopez. Unfortunately for them, it was Korda.

U.S. Women’s Open 2026 prize money: Full breakdown from $12.5 million purse Nelly Korda is pocketing the biggest check in women’s major history after her win at Riviera. Here’s a full breakdown of how the record-setting purse for the 81st U.S. Women’s Open was pay out.

The world No. 1 birdied the first and sixth holes, leading by one with the latter. She was steady all day, dropping only one shot at the seventh. Keeping to the promise of a more resilient, accepting attitude, Korda made nine straight pars before her birdie at the 17th.

As others fluctuated, she never wavered. Korda said Saturday that she started this year writing positive notes to herself on Post-its and sticking them to her bathroom mirror. When asked what she wrote Sunday, Korda replied, “Whatever happens, happens. Just give it 100%.”

Making the effort more impressive, Korda opened the 81st edition of the championship in 2-over 73, seven off the lead. She followed with rounds of 67-67-69, matching the largest first-round deficit overcome in U.S. Women’s Open history.

Korda collected her fourth career major title and her second in a row, having won The Chevron Championship in April. With three majors left on the calendar, the season Grand Slam is still in play.

It’s also Korda’s fourth victory of the season and the 19th of her LPGA career.

Korda earned two LPGA Hall of Fame points and now sits at 25, with 27 points earning eligibility.