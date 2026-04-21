Hannah Green, on ‘cloud nine’ after 4 early wins, sets sights on second major at Chevron

Cloud nine is an aspirational destination. A place with which Hannah Green is familiar.

The 29-year-old Australian has not only visited this year, she’s a frequent traveler.

“Obviously, on cloud nine right now,” Green said Sunday after she secured her fourth win this year. “It’s going to be really hard to come back down to earth next week, so it’s going to be my next challenge.”

Green won the JM Eagle LA Championship in three-way playoff over Sei Young Kim and Jin Hee Im. It marked the eighth LPGA Tour victory of Green’s career and the third time she’s won the tournament in the last four years.

“I think having the experience of winning tournaments so early will help me into Chevron,” Green said. “I have had some success when we played in California, probably not so much when we moved to Texas. I’m hoping I can change that statistic.”

Well, so far this season’s stats are in her favor: Two LPGA and two Ladies European Tour victories, and it’s only April.

Green kicked off her red-hot season with a win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore at the end of February. Two weeks later, she became the first Aussie to win the Women’s Australian Open in a dozen years. The following week, she sealed the three-peat at the Australian WPGA Championship and became the first Australian women’s golfer in history to win three consecutive international tournaments.

“I feel like it’s almost lifted a weight off all of us Australians,” she said of ending the Aussie Open drought. “Even though I was the one, perhaps with the trophy, all of us probably feel a little bit more relieved.”

And it was a family affair for Green, whose husband, professional golfer Jarryd Felton, caddied for her through the historic win streak abroad. “It’s such a fairy tale. We both met through junior golf. We both wanted to be, you know, professional golfers since we’ve known each other. So to be able to kind of be at the pinnacle and be able to do that together has been a lot of fun,” Green said.

Now, major season is upon us.

Green’s first LPGA victory was the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She has only a pair of top-10 finishes in her 30 majors since and has missed the cut the last three years at the Chevron.

But this year’s championship has moved from The Club at Carlton Woods to nearby Memoiral Park in Houston, which also plays host to the PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Good friend and compatriot Min Woo Lee won there in 2025 and has been giving Green — and his sister, Minjee — some tips. That bit of advice and a huge amount of recent success, has Green in a positive frame of mind.

Green: Four wins in 2026, second major in her sights Hannah Green has four victories across the LPGA and LET this year, and now has a second major championship title in mind. She talks to GolfChannel.com's Marisa Marcellino ahead of The Chevron Championship.

“It sounds like it might be a better-suited course for me,” Green said. “I would really like to contend more in the major championships. I’ve missed a lot of weekends over the last few years in those tournaments. I don’t really know if it’s necessarily how I’ve come into the tournament with form or whether it’s decision-making or what is the reason why I haven’t had those performances that I’ve wanted.”

But ...

“I am coming into the first major of the year probably the most confident I have been in my own game,” she added. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

All signs point to Green peaking at the right time. So, what if she adds a second major to her résumé?

“I’d be absolutely ecstatic,” she said.

“I don’t know how I would continue the rest of the season, just because I really would have my head up in the clouds.”