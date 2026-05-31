LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
Check out the best highlights from the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
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LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
Soo Bin Joo emerged as the leader at the ShopRite LPGA Classic after a strong second round at Bay Course on Saturday. She leads by four strokes over five players, including both Iwai sisters.
LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 1
LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 1
Watch the best moments from the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Bay Course.
Every week is a new week in golf: Lottie Woad
Every week is a new week in golf: Lottie Woad
Lottie Woad joined Golf Today to discuss the whirlwind start to her career, the growing success of English golfers on the world stage, and why she’s still enjoying life in Tallahassee alongside her former Florida State teammates as she adjusts to the professional game.
LPGA highlights 2026: Kroger Queen City Championship, final round
LPGA highlights 2026: Kroger Queen City Championship, final round
Lottie Woad overcame late charges from Haeran Ryu and Miyū Yamashita to win her second LPGA Tour event in Cincinnati on Sunday.
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
Check out third-round highlights from the LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship.
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the LPGA's 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Seventh career ace moves Jodi Ewart Shadoff to one shy of LPGA record
Seventh career ace moves Jodi Ewart Shadoff to one shy of LPGA record
Jodi Ewart Shadoff added another unforgettable moment to her LPGA career with her seventh career hole-in-one, moving just one ace shy of the all-time LPGA Tour record.
LPGA highlights 2026: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
LPGA highlights 2026: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
Watch the best moments from the first round of the LPGA's 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Callaway Speed Run: Thitikul defends Mizuho with precision
Callaway Speed Run: Thitikul defends Mizuho with precision
Jeeno Thitikul successfully defended her title at the Mizuho Americas Open. In this Callaway Speed Run, it's easy to see why.