Lottie Woad penalized for improving stance during U.S. Women’s Open

LOS ANGELES – Lottie Woad was penalized two strokes for improving her stance Saturday morning at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Woad, the 22-year-old Englishwoman who turned pro last summer after her junior year at Florida State, hit her approach shot into the right greenside bunker at Riviera Country Club’s par-4 ninth hole, her ball plugging in the face.

It took Woad two attempts to get out of the trap, losing her footing on the first swing. She then got up and down for bogey, though she learned two holes later that she would be docked two strokes for violating Rule 8.1a.

Lottie Woad was assessed a two-stroke penalty for improving her stance in the bunker. Just announced by @uswomensopen. pic.twitter.com/nUCmAImfPI — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 6, 2026

Her score on the hole was changed to a double-bogey-7, which increased Woad’s third-round score to 3-over 74. She’ll enter Sunday at 7 over.