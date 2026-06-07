LPGA major winners: Full list of every player with at least four major titles

Golf fans, from hardcore to casual, know Jack Nicklaus won 18 men’s professional majors, more than any man in history.

But the leader on the women’s side? That’s Patty Berg, who won 15 between 1941 and 1958. The Hall of Famer captured seven Titleholder’s and seven Western Opens (when both were considered majors) to go with her 1946 U.S. Women’s Open triumph.

Professional majors in the women’s game have changed over the years. There are now five on the LPGA schedule with these current names: The Chevron Championship (since 1983), U.S. Women’s Open (1946), KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (1955), Amundi Evian Championship (2013) and AIG Women’s Open (2001).

Previously considered majors include:

Western Open: 1930-67

Titleholders Championship: 1937-42; 1946-66; 1972

Du Maurier Classic: 1979-2000

In addition to Berg, here’s a look at every LPGA player with at least four major victories in their career, which now includes Nelly Korda after her triumph in the U.S. Women’s Open.