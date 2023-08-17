Skip navigation
GOLF: NOV 16 LPGA The ANNIKA
Nataliya Guseva’s walk-off hole-out highlights qualifying dramatics for LPGA finale
Guseva holed out for birdie on the 72nd hole Sunday to secure a spot in the CME Group Tour Championship.
BMW Ladies Championship 2025 - Final Round
Watch: Brooke Matthews wins Lamborghini lease with hole-in-one at The Annika
Matthews holed her tee shot from 142 yards on the par-3 12th to win a two-year lease on a Lamborghini SUV.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 - Round One
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship offers a $6 million purse with $1.08 million going to the winner.
GOLF-UAE-EPGA
Who has the most Race to Dubai titles? A list of multiple winners
Rory McIlroy added another season-long title to his resume, moving him within one of tying the top.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 - Round Three
Tee times, pairings, TV info for final round of Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Tee times for Sunday’s final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will run from 6:15 a.m. ET to 8:16 a.m., as competitors go off split tees at Port Royal Golf Club.
The RSM Classic 2024 - Round Two
RSM Classic 2025: Full field for the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall finale
Here’s a look at who is competing in the final event of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall season, the RSM Classic.
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Previews
How to watch Caitlin Clark in the LPGA’s 2025 Annika pro-am
For the second consecutive year, WNBA star Clark will compete in the LPGA Tour’s pro-am in Florida.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025: Round 2 tee times, how to watch
Tee times and TV times for the second round of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall event in Bermuda.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round Two
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025: Round 1 tee times, how to watch
Tee times and TV times for the opening round of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall event in Bermuda.
TOUR Championship 2025 - Round One
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler announce 4-man teams for Optum Golf Channel Games
The full team rosters for the Optum Golf Channel Games featuring Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been unveiled.
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Final Round
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 prize money: Full $6 million purse payout
Here’s how the $6 million purse will be paid out at the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship.
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Round Three
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch
Final-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, live on Golf Channel.
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Round One
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 3 tee times, how to watch
Third-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, live on Golf Channel.
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Three
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 2 tee times, how to watch
Second-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, live on Golf Channel.
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 1 tee times, how to watch
First-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, live on Golf Channel.
Maybank Championship 2025 - Final Round
Maybank Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $3 million purse
Here’s how the $3 million purse was paid out to champion Miyu Yamashita and Co. in Malaysia.
Truist Championship 2025 - Final Round
Sepp Straka allowed to keep DP World Tour card after personal issue
Sepp Straka will be allowed to maintain his DP World Tour card for next year despite not fulfilling his membership requirements.
logo_1920_pga_tour_champions.jpg
PGA Tour Champions releases schedule for 2026 season
The PGA Tour Champions on Tuesday unveiled its 2026 schedule, highlighted by two new tournaments in a 28-event slate that features a record-setting purse total.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Final Round
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
Three events remain in the FedExCup Fall season. Here’s a look at the standings along the top 60 and top 100 cut lines.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
The PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship offered a $6 million purse. Here’s how the purse was paid out at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.
Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day One
DP World Tour player holes out final shot of the season to save 2026 card
Jordan Gumberg’s final shot in the 2025 DP World Tour season secured his opportunity to hit many more in ’26.
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round
Former No. 1 Yani Tseng wins at home on LET for first victory since 2014
Former world No. 1 and five-time major champion Yani Tseng won for the first time in more than a decade Sunday in her native Taiwan.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three
Bank of Utah Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times, how to watch
Final-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round One
Aldrich Potgieter withdraws before second round of Bank of Utah Championship
Aldrich Potgieter withdrew before his second round in the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.
