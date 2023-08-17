GC
Guseva holed out for birdie on the 72nd hole Sunday to secure a spot in the CME Group Tour Championship.
Matthews holed her tee shot from 142 yards on the par-3 12th to win a two-year lease on a Lamborghini SUV.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship offers a $6 million purse with $1.08 million going to the winner.
Rory McIlroy added another season-long title to his resume, moving him within one of tying the top.
Tee times for Sunday’s final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will run from 6:15 a.m. ET to 8:16 a.m., as competitors go off split tees at Port Royal Golf Club.
Here’s a look at who is competing in the final event of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall season, the RSM Classic.
For the second consecutive year, WNBA star Clark will compete in the LPGA Tour’s pro-am in Florida.
Tee times and TV times for the second round of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall event in Bermuda.
Tee times and TV times for the opening round of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall event in Bermuda.
The full team rosters for the Optum Golf Channel Games featuring Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been unveiled.
Here’s how the $6 million purse will be paid out at the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship.
Final-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, live on Golf Channel.
Third-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, live on Golf Channel.
Second-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, live on Golf Channel.
First-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, live on Golf Channel.
Here’s how the $3 million purse was paid out to champion Miyu Yamashita and Co. in Malaysia.
Sepp Straka will be allowed to maintain his DP World Tour card for next year despite not fulfilling his membership requirements.
The PGA Tour Champions on Tuesday unveiled its 2026 schedule, highlighted by two new tournaments in a 28-event slate that features a record-setting purse total.
Three events remain in the FedExCup Fall season. Here’s a look at the standings along the top 60 and top 100 cut lines.
The PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship offered a $6 million purse. Here’s how the purse was paid out at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.
Jordan Gumberg’s final shot in the 2025 DP World Tour season secured his opportunity to hit many more in ’26.
Former world No. 1 and five-time major champion Yani Tseng won for the first time in more than a decade Sunday in her native Taiwan.
Final-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.
Aldrich Potgieter withdrew before his second round in the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship.