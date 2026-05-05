Minjee Lee headlines six more LPGA players added to WTGL

Three-time major champion Minjee Lee is among six women who have joined the indoor WTGL that starts later this year. The tech-infused league playing in SoFi Center also revealed Tuesday a logo — a red “W” in front of the TGL to illustrate the connection between the separate leagues run by TMRW Sports.

The logo was unveiled Monday for WTGL players in the field for the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey. The other players to join are Celine Boutier, Andrea Lee, Megan Khang, Danielle Kang and Albane Valenzuela.

WTGL now has 14 commitments from players, which includes five of the top 10 in the world, along with Michelle Wie West. Still not included for the inaugural season is top-ranked Nelly Korda.