Nelly Korda relishes major season break at Dow Championship, forms Team Legally Blonde with Olivia Cowan

Nelly Korda isn’t taking a break after winning her first U.S. Women’s Open title last weekend.

The world No. 1 is in the field for this week’s Dow Championship, and she’s teaming up with Germany’s Olivia Cowan in the LPGA’s only official team event. The duo, who became friends after meeting a few years ago at an Aramco event in Spain, will look to keep Korda’s exceptional run going as Cowan eyes her first LPGA victory.

“It is really nice to switch it up, especially when we’re in the midst of like major season,” Korda said on Tuesday. “We have so many in a row where, after AIG, you’re just kind of like burned out, mentally, more. So, it kind of gives you a little bit more of a boost where you’re maybe smiling a little bit more, having more fun on the golf course.”

Korda has made eight starts this season, winning four times and finishing runner-up in three. Her lowest finish was T-8 at Queen City in May. Cowan has made three LPGA starts this season, dating back to the end of April, with her best finish being T-27 in that first outing at the Riviera Maya Open.

The team — officially called “Legally Blonde” — will play foursomes on Thursday and Saturday and fourball on Friday and Sunday. They played five holes in a practice round on Tuesday, but golf was discussed sparingly.

“We were more just talking about our content strategy, to be honest — about announcing our team name,” Cowan said of their preparations.

One of the serious discussion points is what their walk-up song will be on Saturday, when players have music welcome them to the par-3 18th.

“We’re really trying to pick the right song that suits us both,” Cowan said. “I think — well, we have very similar personalities, so we want to kind of showcase that in the song.”

“And I will say that Olivia is the only person that will get me to wear all pink,” Korda added. “So I will be wearing all pink one day.”

While no world ranking points are up for grabs at the Dow, a win does count as an official LPGA Tour victory. If Korda’s 2026 track record is any indication, Team Legally Blonde will be in the mix.