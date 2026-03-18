Nelly Korda returns to Fortinet Founders Cup after ‘grinding’ at home for 6 weeks

Two years ago, Nelly Korda was at the top of her game. She competed in 16 LPGA tournaments and won seven of them. Korda finished 2024 as the No. 1 player in the world.

But as all of the greats know, staying on top is never easy. In 2025, Korda played in 19 tournaments but didn’t win.

This year, the LPGA Tour has 33 events from January through December and no matter how many of those each player chooses to play in, it can be a taxing slog of a season on the body. Which is why Korda is approaching this one a bit differently.

She started off the 2026 season with an impressive win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Then, she sat out the next three tournaments in Asia to spend time at home.

Nelly Korda declared winner after LPGA’s decision to shorten opener amid extreme cold With the LPGA canceling the final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions amid extreme cold, Korda’s 13 under was enough for a three-shot victory.

“I took six weeks off, so it’s pretty much like I’m coming in off my offseason,” she said Tuesday at the Fortinet Founders Cup. “Tried to work really hard when I was home to get ready for a long stretch now, starting this week.”

Korda missed several weeks last season due to neck issues, so it’s safe to say she’s prioritizing taking care of her body this season and spent much of the last month and a half doing so.

“I just kind of worked out a lot in the gym and then started practicing. So, a lot of time just kind of setting up a routine. Cooked a lot at home, which was really nice. Really enjoyed being around family, but did grind a lot, too,” Korda said.

Make no mistake, this was no vacation for Korda. The 27-year-old says she only took five days off in the six-week span and put in a ton of work with her coach, David Whelan. “I don’t try to train like a golfer. I just try to train like an athlete. I think that’s what makes the workouts so fun to me,” she said.

Nelly Korda back in action on LPGA after ‘preventative’ break for neck injury Korda, who missed several weeks with another neck injury, is in the 108-player field for this week’s penultimate event of the LPGA season, The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club.

So, what’s fun for Korda? Box jumps. Her “typical” height is an impressive 36 inches (3 ft.), but her trainer wants her to get to 40. “He just tries to make it difficult for me,” Korda said. “Thankfully they’re soft. Couple times I’ve hit my shins pretty hard. A wooden box would not be it for that.”

She even said she’s added some weight-room PRs during the offseason. “I love being in in the gym. It’s kind of like an outlet for some golfers, too,” Korda added.

Korda also used the time at home and away from the tour to try to be as healthy as possible with her eating habits. “It’s hard on the road to really be clean. There is a lot of temptation to what you see on a menu, especially me being a foodie. At home I was very disciplined,” she said.

After taking the time to get into a routine, she’s hoping she’ll be rejuvenated on the course after her break. “You’re just super excited to be back out, competing, playing among the best golfers in the world. I think your mind is a little bit more refreshed.”

The Fortinet Founders Cup begins on Thursday at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, California. Korda is set to tee off at 3:48 p.m. ET, with Golf Channel coverage beginning at 6 p.m.