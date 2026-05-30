Meissner pleased with second straight 67 at Colonial
Texan Mac Meissner spoke to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard after shooting a 3-under 67 on Moving Day, and discussed what it will be like to tee off with Sunday's final grouping thanks to his T-3 spot on the leaderboard through 54 holes at Colonial Country Club.
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Spaun, in contention at Colonial, discusses latest injury to ankle
Spaun, in contention at Colonial, discusses latest injury to ankle
J.J. Spaun spoke with Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard after his third round at Colonial and revealed he hurt his ankle walking to the putting green on Friday morning.
Gerard birdies last two holes to get into final grouping at Colonial
Gerard birdies last two holes to get into final grouping at Colonial
Ryan Gerard finished strong at Colonial on Moving Day and put himself into the final grouping with Eric Cole and Mac Meissner. He spoke to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard after his round.
Cole cards 7-under 63, takes lead at Colonial
Cole cards 7-under 63, takes lead at Colonial
Eric Cole spoke to reporters about what he learned play in the windy conditions at Colonial Country Club after finishing with tournament best 7-under 63 on Moving Day.
Bhatia: Probably hit 300 drivers over the last week
Bhatia: Probably hit 300 drivers over the last week
Akshay Bhatia admitted that subconsciously something might be going on with his driver, despite emphasizing confidence in where his game is at after shooting a 5-under 65 at Colonial Country Club on Friday.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Griffin on Colonial course: ‘It’s going to reward someone that’s on their A-game”
Griffin on Colonial course: 'It's going to reward someone that's on their A-game"
Ben Griffin talked about the demanding course at Colonial Country Club and how it doesn't necessarily reward players with distance, but rather those who can possess control.
Gerard on opening-round 64 at Charles Schwab: ‘Makes lunch taste a little better’
Gerard on opening-round 64 at Charles Schwab: 'Makes lunch taste a little better'
Ryan Gerard spoke to Rex Hoggard after his opening round of 64 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and discussed how he worked on his putting last week in preparation.
Winners and losers from revamped Florida swing
Winners and losers from revamped Florida swing
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dive into the 2027 PGA Tour schedule changes for the Florida swing in this edition of the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav."
CDW Course Insights: The ‘Horrible Horseshoe’ at Colonial
CDW Course Insights: The 'Horrible Horseshoe' at Colonial
It's one of the toughest three-hole stretches on the PGA Tour, Nos. 3-5 at Colonial Country Club. CDW Course Insights tackles the "Horrible Horseshoe" for the Charles Schwab Challenge.