WATCH NOW: Round 1 highlights, analysis and interviews on 'Live From the PGA Championship'
WATCH NOW: Round 1 highlights, analysis and interviews on 'Live From the PGA Championship'
Click through the photos of the day from the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.
1 / 12
Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 13th tee with his playing partner Brooks Koepka of the United States during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Getty Images
2 / 12
Adam Scott of Australia reacts to his putt on the ninth green during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
3 / 12
Tiger Woods' headcover, that he calls 'Frank,' during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
4 / 12
Bubba Watson of the United States uses his driver for his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
5 / 12
Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
6 / 12
Brooks Koepka of the United States prepares to play his shot on the fourth tee during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
7 / 12
John Daly of the United States greets fans from his cart on the 10th hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
8 / 12
Tiger Woods of the United States walks up the 18th hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
9 / 12
Grounds crew set the pin flag on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
10 / 12
Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to his shot during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
11 / 12
Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
12 / 12
J.B. Holmes of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)