Auburn’s Jackson Koivun joins elite list as multiple Haskins Award winner

Since Ben Crenshaw won each of the first three Fred Haskins Awards, given to the top Division-I male collegiate golfer each season, only two other players have captured multiple Haskins honors: Bobby Clampett (1979-80) and Phil Mickelson (1990-92).

Auburn junior Jackson Koivun joined that exclusive list on Tuesday as he was announced as this season’s Haskins recipient.

The honor adds to the Haskins that Koivun took home two years ago as a freshman. This time, he beat out Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout and Virginia’s Ben James. Stout captured the NCAA individual title for his fifth win this spring on Monday while James is set to become just the fifth four-time first-team GCAA All-American in NCAA history.

Koivun won six of 10 events this spring while notching 12 straight top-10s dating to last fall’s Williams Cup. He tied for 10th Monday at La Costa to help Auburn earn the No. 1 seed in match play.

The Haskins is voted on by players, coaches, media and SIDs, and former award winners. Voting opened last week and closed upon the conclusion of Monday’s final round.