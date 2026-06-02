Preston Stout of Oklahoma State wins NCAA golf title, gets spots in U.S. Open and Masters

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Preston Stout of Oklahoma State won the NCAA individual title on Monday, shooting a final-round 69 at La Costa for a one-shot victory over Alabama’s William Jennings.

The third-ranked amateur in the world, Stout will receive exemptions into this year’s U.S. Open and next year’s Masters, provided he remains an amateur. The junior had a four-day total of 14-under 274.

Stout became the 10th Oklahoma State player to win an NCAA title and first since Matthew Wolff in 2019.

“That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m able to win tournaments like this,” Stout said. “We have the best team in the world, the best coaching staff in the country.”

The Cowboys were one of eight teams to advance to match play as they seek their second consecutive team title. Auburn earned the top seed, followed, respectively, by Texas, Vanderbilt, Florida, OSU and Arizona. UCLA secured the seventh seed and Stanford the eighth by beating Tennessee and North Carolina in a four-team playoff.

Auburn’s Jackson Koivun, the world’s top-ranked amateur, was never a factor after shooting an even-par 72 in the third round to fall five shots off the pace. He closed with a 71 and finished in a tie for 11th.

Stout was 5 under through 11 holes and had a five-shot lead at one point, but he dropped shots on Nos. 12, 14 and 17 to fall into a tie with Jennings. Stout then closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th that held up for his fifth victory this season.

“He was ready for the moment,” Oklahoma State coach Alan Bratton said. “He’s built for that. I’ve seen him do it a number of times.”

Stout shot 65 on Sunday to take a one-shot lead over Jennings through three rounds.

Jennings, who started on the back nine, made double bogey on his fourth hole of the day but made six birdies in a 10-hole stretch, pulling even with Stout when he birdied the 203-yard, par-3 eighth hole. With Stout staying loose for a potential playoff, Jennings missed the green on the par-4 ninth, his chip was too strong and he missed the comebacker.

“I fought pretty hard,” Jennings said. “It stinks to come up short like that, but there’s a lot of positives to take from this week.”