Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings

The final round of the seventh Augusta National Women’s Amateur will take place Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Thirty-two players made the cut after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia. All 72 players in the initial field are allowed to play a practice round Friday at ANGC (as well as the Par 3 course).

Asterisk Talley, last year’s runner-up, leads the way at 11 under. She is one clear of reigning NCAA champion Maria Jose Marin and Meja Örtengren, the No. 5-ranked amateur in the world.

“Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur” will set the stage on Golf Channel, with final-round coverage on NBC. Here’s how you can watch (all times EDT):

Saturday, April 4



Here’s a look at the tee times and pairings for Saturday at Augusta National (all times EDT):