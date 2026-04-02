Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings
The final round of the seventh Augusta National Women’s Amateur will take place Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Thirty-two players made the cut after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia. All 72 players in the initial field are allowed to play a practice round Friday at ANGC (as well as the Par 3 course).
Asterisk Talley, last year’s runner-up, leads the way at 11 under. She is one clear of reigning NCAA champion Maria Jose Marin and Meja Örtengren, the No. 5-ranked amateur in the world.
“Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur” will set the stage on Golf Channel, with final-round coverage on NBC. Here’s how you can watch (all times EDT):
Saturday, April 4
- 9-11AM: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Golf Channel)
- Noon-3:30PM: Final round (NBC)
Here’s a look at the tee times and pairings for Saturday at Augusta National (all times EDT):
- 8:20 a.m.: Patience Rhodes, Yurina Hiroyoshi
- 8:30 a.m.: Macy Pate, Catherine Park
- 8:40 a.m.: Anna Davis, Emily Odwin
- 8:50 a.m.: Yujie Liu, Dianna Lee
- 9 a.m.: Aphrodite Deng, Achiraya Sriwong
- 9:10 a.m.: Seojin Park, Elise Lee
- 9:20 a.m.: Reagan Zibilski, Farah O’Keefe
- 9:30 a.m.: Paula Martin Sampedro, Aira Nagasawa
- 9:50 a.m.: Yunseo Yang, Ava Merrill
- 10 a.m.: Vanessa Borovilos, Kiara Romero
- 10:10 a.m.: Chloe Kovelesky, Raegan Denton
- 10:20 a.m.: Gyubeen Kim, Amelie Zalsman
- 10:30 a.m.: Soomin Oh, Arianna Lau
- 10:40 a.m.: Avery Weed, Lauren Kim
- 10:50 a.m.: Maria Jose Marin, Andrea Revuelta
- 11 a.m.: Asterisk Talley, Meja Örtengren