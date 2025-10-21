Highly-ranked freshman Scarlett Schremmer departs Texas A&M after just 2 starts

Scarlett Schremmer’s Texas A&M career is over after just two tournaments.

Schremmer, Golf Channel’s second-ranked freshman recruit in the country this fall, has left the program, as first reported by Golfweek.

The Aggies recently won their third tournament title of the season on Monday at the Jim West Challenge, where Schremmer was not in the lineup. Texas A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell confirmed the departure to Golfweek, while Schremmer told the outlet, “I’m grateful for my time spent at Texas A&M. I’m focusing on my academics and continuing to develop my game. My goal to be the best golfer I can be remains the same. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Schremmer tied for 23rd at the fall-opening Carmel Cup before going 2-1 at the NB3 Match Play. She did not make the lineup for the Folds of Honor Collegiate. Meanwhile, two other freshmen have starred for the Aggies – Brynn Kort and Natalie Yen, who are ranked No. 25 and No. 159, respectively, in Scoreboard. Texas A&M is the fifth-ranked team in the nation, though should move up when the rankings are updated on Wednesday evening.

It’s unclear what’s next for Schremmer, who is currently ranked No. 65 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.