Auburn, Oklahoma State and Arizona, UCLA set for men’s NCAA semifinals

The semifinals for the NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championships are set.

Defending champion Oklahoma State will face No. 1 seed Auburn on Tuesday afternoon at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. UCLA and Arizona will face each other in the other semifinal matchup.

The Tigers were the first to punch their ticket to the semifinals, defeating Stanford, 3.5-1.5, despite the No. 1 amateur in the world, Jackson Koivun, uncharacteristically losing to Nathan Wang. Prior to Tuesday morning’s match, Koivun — a junior — had never lost in NCAA match play.

Koivun was announced as this year’s Haskins Award winner during Tuesday morning’s matches, becoming just the fourth player to win multiple Haskins honors (he also won as a freshman in 2024). While he wasn’t ever really a factor for the NCAA individual title, which Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout won on Monday, the Tigers will need Koivun to be sharp on Tuesday evening if they want the best chance to advance to the national title match, especially against a talented Cowboys roster.

To make things even more interesting, Stout and Koivun will face off in the semis.

Florida put up a valiant effort to win two matches against Oklahoma State, including Zack Swanwick coming back to best Ethan Fang, 1 up, in 19 holes after Fang could have won with a 3-footer a few holes prior. But it was Preston Stout who punched the Cowboys’ ticket to the semis. On a hot streak, Stout maintained a steady lead over Matthew Kress throughout their match, leading from hole No. 1 and only faltering once on the 10th before regaining the lead on the next hole and taking it home.

Arizona and Vanderbilt were tied 2-2 through four matches, with the decision coming down to Zach Pollo vs. Wells Williams. Pollo and Williams went to extra holes before Pollo won, 3 up, with a birdie on the 20th hole of the match at the par-4 15h.

UCLA vs. Texas also came down to the final match. Tied 2-2, Kyle An and Matt Comegys were tied much of the match before An took the lead for the final time on the 15th. Less than 24 hours ago, UCLA was on the winning side of a four-team playoff for two spots in the quarterfinals. Now the Bruins are one of the final four teams standing.

NCAA Men’s Semifinals

1. Auburn vs. 5. Oklahoma State

6. Arizona vs. 7. UCLA

How to watch (ET)

Stream can be watched on GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app.

