Podcast: A trip down memory lane with Mike McGraw; Charlie Woods picks FSU

In this episode of College Golf Talk, recently retired Baylor head coach Mike McGraw reflects on an amazing career that spanned nearly four decades. From sleeping in Rickie Fowler’s driveway while recruiting him to helping Wyndham Clark through personal tragedy, McGraw shares some of his best memories. He also explains the reason he’s retiring from coaching, and the impact that his wife, Pam, has had in his career. After saying goodbye to Mike, Burko and Brentley talk the big news of the week – Charlie Woods is headed to Tallahassee. Why did he pick FSU? What schools were also in the running? Those answers are provided and more. Finally, dominant performances by the Stanford women, Auburn men and Virginia men are discussed, while the guys wonder, is this Anne Walker’s best team ever?