Thanks in large part to presenting sponsor ProMedica, the U.S. Women's Open is offering the biggest purse in women's history at $10 million. The winner will receive $1.8 million and the runner-up will earn over $1 million. Even players who missed the cut will earn a "stipend" of $8,000.
Here's how the purse breaks down for the players at Pine Needles:
Win: $1,800,000
2: $1,080,000
3: $685,043
4: $480,225
5: $399,982
6: $354,658
7: $319,738
8: $286,363
9: $259,169
10: $238,052
11: $217,245
12: $200,866
13: $187,166
14: $172,745
15: $160,384
16: $150,083
17: $141,842
18: $133,602
19: $125,361
20: $117,120
21: $110,013
22: $102,905
23: $96,003
24: $89,617
25: $84,054
26: $79,316
27: $75,711
28: $72,518
29: $69,427
30: $66,337
31: $63,247
32: $60,156
33: $57,066
34: $54,285
35: $52,019
36: $49,753
37: $47,589
38: $45,529
39: $43,469
40: $41,409
41: $39,349
42: $37,289
43: $35,228
44: $33,168
45: $31,108
46: $29,254
47: $27,400
48: $25,649
49: $24,619
50: $23,588
51: $22,970
52: $22,455
53: $22,043
54: $21,837
55: $21,631
56: $21,425
57: $21,219
58: $21,013
59: $20,807
60: $20,601
61: $20,395
62: $20,189
63: $19,983
64: $19,777
65: $19,571
66: $19,365