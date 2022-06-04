Thanks in large part to presenting sponsor ProMedica, the U.S. Women's Open is offering the biggest purse in women's history at $10 million. The winner will receive $1.8 million and the runner-up will earn over $1 million. Even players who missed the cut will earn a "stipend" of $8,000.

Here's how the purse breaks down for the players at Pine Needles:

Win: $1,800,000

2: $1,080,000

3: $685,043

4: $480,225

5: $399,982

6: $354,658

7: $319,738

8: $286,363

9: $259,169

10: $238,052

11: $217,245

12: $200,866

13: $187,166

14: $172,745

15: $160,384

16: $150,083

17: $141,842

18: $133,602

19: $125,361

20: $117,120

21: $110,013

22: $102,905

23: $96,003

24: $89,617

25: $84,054

26: $79,316

27: $75,711

28: $72,518

29: $69,427

30: $66,337

31: $63,247

32: $60,156

33: $57,066

34: $54,285

35: $52,019

36: $49,753

37: $47,589

38: $45,529

39: $43,469

40: $41,409

41: $39,349

42: $37,289

43: $35,228

44: $33,168

45: $31,108

46: $29,254

47: $27,400

48: $25,649

49: $24,619

50: $23,588

51: $22,970

52: $22,455

53: $22,043

54: $21,837

55: $21,631

56: $21,425

57: $21,219

58: $21,013

59: $20,807

60: $20,601

61: $20,395

62: $20,189

63: $19,983

64: $19,777

65: $19,571

66: $19,365