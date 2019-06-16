Prize money breakdown for winner Gary Woodland and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 119th U.S. Open.
More articles like this
There are certain to be people surprised that Gary Woodland beat Brooks Koepka at the 119th U.S. Open. But not Woodland, nor those who know him best.
Gary Woodland has a lot of pivotal moments to pick from after winning the U.S. Open on Sunday in thrilling fashion.
Brooks Koepka came up short in his bid for a three-peat at the U.S. Open. But his play, and his demeanor after the defeat, showed he'll continue to be a major force.