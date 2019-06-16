119th U.S. Open purse payout: Career payday for Woodland

Prize money breakdown for winner Gary Woodland and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 119th U.S. Open.

Made for this: Woodland shows world what he's known all along

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

There are certain to be people surprised that Gary Woodland beat Brooks Koepka at the 119th U.S. Open. But not Woodland, nor those who know him best.
Woodland on clutch 3-wood on 14; 'That shot gave me the confidence'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Gary Woodland has a lot of pivotal moments to pick from after winning the U.S. Open on Sunday in thrilling fashion.

Koepka doesn’t win, but he’s not going away

BY Will Gray  — 

Brooks Koepka came up short in his bid for a three-peat at the U.S. Open. But his play, and his demeanor after the defeat, showed he'll continue to be a major force.