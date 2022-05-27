12-year-old Xeve Perez signs NIL deal with Cobra Puma Golf

Xavier “Xeve” Perez, 12, has signed a name, image and likeness deal with Cobra Puma Golf, the company announced Friday.

Cobra’s first NIL signee has amassed an impressive resume in his short junior career. He began the sport at three years old and has since gone on to win over 250 tournaments.

“Xeve’s personality, talent and love for the game is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Cobra Puma Golf family,” said Dan Ladd, president and GM of Cobra Puma Golf. “He is a fantastic talent and role model, which aligns with our mission to push the game forward and inspire the next generation of golfers. We’re excited to be part of his journey.”

As part of the partnership, Xeve, also known as “X Man,” will wear Puma golf apparel, footwear and accessories. He will also play a full bag of Cobra golf clubs.