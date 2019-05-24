Michelle Wie has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Women’s Open as she continues to “take some time away” to allow her surgically repaired right hand to more fully heal.

She made the announcement Friday on social media.

“While I’m making progress with my recovery, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Women’s Open,” Wie wrote. “It was a difficult decision to make because the U.S. Open was one that I was looking forward to playing in all year, but my recovery and health is the priority. Thanks so much for all the messages of support ­– they really keep my spirits up. I am hopeful that I’ll be seeing you all back out on tour very soon!”

Wie, 29, won the U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst in 2014. Next week’s event is at the Country Club of Charleston (S.C.).

Wie is trying to make her way back after undergoing surgery last October to repair an avulsion fracture, bone spurs and nerve entrapment in her right hand. She took four months off before making her return in late February at the Honda Thailand, where she tied for 23rd. She missed the cut at the Lotte Championship in her last start in April, where she appeared to experience another setback, yelping in pain after knocking a drive out of bounds in the first round. She also missed the cut at the ANA Inspiration two weeks earlier. In her start before the ANA, she withdrew from her title defense at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, where she said “nerve entrapment” was still an issue.

Full post here: