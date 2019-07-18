The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush had the wind knocked out of its sails early Thursday when hometown favorite Rory McIlroy quadruple-bogeyed the opening hole and compounded matters with a first-round, 8-over 79.

After McIlroy's disastrous start, Brandel Chamblee did not mince words.

"This is nothing new what we saw today out of Rory McIlroy," said Chamblee, referencing McIlroy's now three scores of 79 or worse in the first round of major championships. (McIlroy shot 80 at the 2018 U.S. Open and 79 at the 2013 Open.)

Full-field scores from the 148th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

"He has had – historically – a bad run of first rounds. When someone plays poor golf in the beginning of a tournament and then great golf the rest of the way then it’s not something physical. It’s not something technical. That they’re not putting themselves in the right frame of mind to either begin a golf tournament or end a golf tournament. On paper coming in here, demonstrably, Rory McIlroy was the best player. I know what the world rankings say. But when someone consistently performs under expectations, the word is choking. We shy away from it.

"But now it’s [been] five years [since McIlroy last won a major]. And there was a reason why people shied away from picking him this week, and it was because everybody felt like the moment was going to be too big for him. You don’t like to be correct in these presumptions, but it played out exactly that way."