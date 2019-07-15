PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Tiger Woods will begin his quest for a fourth claret jug alongside a familiar face and one of Europe’s rising stars.

Woods, who has not played since the U.S. Open, will be grouped for the first two rounds at Royal Portrush with Patrick Reed and Matt Wallace. Reed and Woods paired together unsuccessfully at last year’s Ryder Cup, while Wallace won three times on the European Tour in 2018 and finished T-3 at the PGA Championship this May. The trio will play at 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday and 5:09 a.m. ET Friday.

Defending champ Francesco Molinari won his first major last year at Carnoustie, and he’ll be joined this week by Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott. DeChambeau was a runner-up at the 3M Open in his most recent start. Scott let a four-shot lead slip away at Royal Lytham in 2012 to highlight a series of close calls in this event. They’ll go off at 4:58 a.m. ET Thursday and 9:59 a.m. Friday.

All eyes will be on Rory McIlroy this week as he returns to his native country and the course where he fired a record-setting 61 at age 16. McIlroy will play the first two rounds with Gary Woodland and Paul Casey, as Woodland makes his first major start since winning the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. McIlroy finished T-34 at last week’s Scottish Open, while Casey tied for fifth at the Travelers Championship in his most recent start. They’ll tee off at 5:09 a.m. ET Thursday and 10:10 a.m. ET Friday.

Having lost 15 pounds in the last 10 days as part of a fast, a slimmed-down Phil Mickelson will begin his quest for a second Open title in a marquee grouping with Ireland’s Shane Lowry and South African Branden Grace. Mickelson has largely struggled since his win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, while Lowry was a runner-up last month at the RBC Canadian Open, and Grace enters off a string of three straight missed cuts. They’ll play at 2:52 a.m. ET Thursday and 7:53 a.m. ET Friday.

The honor of hitting the first tee shot of the tournament will go to Ulsterman and Portrush resident Darren Clarke, who won The Open in 2011. Clarke will be first on the tee at 1:35 a.m. ET Thursday, playing alongside Charley Hoffman and Amateur champion James Sugrue.

