Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and some other big names are gone, but there is still golf to be played at The Open.

Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes share the 36-hole lead at 8 under, and they'll play alongside each other in Saturday's final pairing, just behind the penultimate pairing of Englishmen Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood.

Here are the complete tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round at Royal Portrush (all times ET):

4:35 a.m. – Paul Waring

4:45 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Jason Kokrak

4:55 a.m. – Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson

5:05 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Ashton Turner

5:15 a.m. – Yosuke Asaji, Andrew Wilson

5:25 a.m. – Yuki Inamori, Matt Wallace

5:35 a.m. – Nino Bertasio, Tom Lewis

5:45 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Ryan Fox

6 a.m. – Inn-choon Hwang, Benjamin Hebert

6:10 a.m. – Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley

6:20 a.m. – Eddie Pepperell, Doc Redman

6:30 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Joost Luiten

6:40 a.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Louis Oosthuizen

6:50 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Callum Shinkwin

7 a.m. – Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner

7:10 a.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Russell Knox

7:20 a.m. – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mikko Korhonen

7:35 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace

7:45 a.m. – Romain Langasque, Sang Hyun Park

7:55 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

8:05 a.m. – Danny Willett, Aaron Wise

8:15 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Robert Macintyre

8:25 a.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ernie Els

8:35 a.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Thomas Pieters

8:45 a.m. – Rory Sabbatini, Byeong Hun An

8:55 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

9:10 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Webb Simpson

9:20 a.m. – Alex Noren, Dustin Johnson

9:30 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

9:40 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

9:50 a.m. – Lucas Bjerregaard, Tony Finau

10 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Dylan Frittelli

10:10 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Jordan Spieth

10:20 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

10:30 a.m. – Justin Harding, Cameron Smith

10:40 a.m. – Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood

10:50 a.m. – Shane Lowry, J.B. Holmes