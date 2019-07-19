Adam Hadwin was having a solid morning at Royal Portrush, 2 under through his first seven holes in Northern Ireland. Still, Hadwin was 1 over for the tournament, but had momentum on his side.

It got a lot better in a hurry at the par-4 eighth hole.

Hadwin placed his drive in the short grass and found himself with a green-light opportunity to attack the pin.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Full-field scores from the 148th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

The eagle moved Hadwin to 4 under on the day and into red numbers at 1 under for the week. With a par at the ninth, Hadwin made the turn in 32 and finds himself comfortably inside the projected cut line.