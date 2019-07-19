Watch: Hadwin holes out for eagle at Royal Portrush

Getty Images

Adam Hadwin was having a solid morning at Royal Portrush, 2 under through his first seven holes in Northern Ireland. Still, Hadwin was 1 over for the tournament, but had momentum on his side.

It got a lot better in a hurry at the par-4 eighth hole.

Hadwin placed his drive in the short grass and found himself with a green-light opportunity to attack the pin.


Full-field scores from the 148th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

The eagle moved Hadwin to 4 under on the day and into red numbers at 1 under for the week. With a par at the ninth, Hadwin made the turn in 32 and finds himself comfortably inside the projected cut line. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Can Fleetwood slay Yanks again, but in a major?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Americans have won nine of the last 10 majors, thanks in large part to Brooks Koepka’s Grand Slam tear, but if there is anyone who turn the tide it’s Tommy Fleetwood.
Golf Central

Watch: Full replays of the 148th Open Championship coverage

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

NBC Sports and Golf Channel are showcasing nearly 50 hours of live coverage of the 148th Open. Missed anything? Well, you can catch up here.
Golf Central

@GC Open tracker: Rd. 2 at Royal Portrush

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The 148th Open Championship is underway. We're tracking the year's final major at Royal Portrush.