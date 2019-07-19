Weekend weather forecast: Sunday finish could be brutal

Saturday should be a beauty, Sunday could be a beast at Royal Portrush.

The weekend weather forecast for the 148th Open calls for partly-cloudy-to-sunny skies during the third round, but only a 10-percent chance of rain. Winds are expected to blow between 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, and a high of 66 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sunday, however, could be a little less inviting to the players.

“Outbreaks of rain” are likely for the afternoon and evening of the final round, according to The Open’s official forecast. Winds could strengthen to a sustained 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph late in the day.

