Royal Portrush Golf Club is hosting the 148th Open Championship, just as it did the 80th edition in 1951. Here's some need-to-know information about this year's host:
*Location: County Antrim, Northern Ireland
*Course: Dunluce Links, 7,317 yards, par 72
*Open history: Has played host to The Open one time, in 1951. That is the only previous occasion, in 147 Open Championships, that the event has been contested outside of Scotland and England.
*Facts and figures (courtesy the Royal Portrush website):
- 1888: Opens as a nine-hole course and expanded to 18 holes a year later
- 1930, 1940, 1947, 2012: Plays host to the Irish Open
- 1951: Hosts the Open Championship
- 1993 and 2014: Hosts the Amateur Championship
- 1995-99, 2004: Hosts the Senior Open Championship
- 2010: Hosts the Palmer Cup
- Dunluce Links course record is 61, held by Rory McIlroy, who recorded that number when he was 16
- Graeme McDowell was born in Portrush and calls Royal Portrush his home club. Open winners McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Padraig Harrington are honorary members of Royal Portrush.