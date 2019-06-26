Royal Portrush Golf Club is hosting the 148th Open Championship, just as it did the 80th edition in 1951. Here's some need-to-know information about this year's host:

*Location: County Antrim, Northern Ireland

*Course: Dunluce Links, 7,317 yards, par 72

*Open history: Has played host to The Open one time, in 1951. That is the only previous occasion, in 147 Open Championships, that the event has been contested outside of Scotland and England.

*Facts and figures (courtesy the Royal Portrush website):