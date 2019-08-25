FedExCup payout: What McIlroy and others earned at East Lake

Getty Images

In previous years, winning the FedExCup netted the champion a cool $10 million. The stakes have been raised this year, however, with the winner clearing $5 million more than in years past.

Here's a look at what each player made at the Tour Championship:

1. Rory McIlroy – $15,000,000
2. Xander Schauffele – $5,000,000
T-3. Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka – $3,500,000
5. Paul Casey – $2,500,000
6. Adam Scott – $1,900,000
7. Tony Finau – $1,300,000
8. Chez Reavie – $1,100,000
T-9. Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama – $843,333
T-12. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm – $682,500
14. Jason Kokrak – $620,000
15. Gary Woodland – $595,000
T-16. Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar – $551,666
T-19. Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler – $512,500
T-21. Louis Oosthuizen, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay – $487,000
T-24. Marc Leishman, Brandt Snedeker – $450,500
T-26. Justin Rose, Corey Conners – $430,000
28. Charles Howell III – $415,000
T-29. Lucas Glover, Dustin Johnson – $400,000

More articles like this
News & Opinion

$15 million and change: McIlroy's attitude adjustment leads to FedExCup win

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy has been focused on living and uncluttered life away from the golf course in 2019, and it translated into one of the most consistent year's of his career, culminating in a FedExCup win at East Lake on Sunday.
Golf Central

McIlroy passes Cantlay for Vardon Trophy

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy didn't just win the FedExCup title Sunday at East Lake, he also won the Vardon Trophy by passing Patrick Cantlay.
Golf Central

Koepka falters late: 'I can't bring it every day'

BY Carson Williams  — 

Just as quickly as Brooks Koepka got the ball rolling to finish his third round Sunday, he faltered in the final round with a 2-over 72.