AUGUSTA, Ga. – The storm front that halted play on Monday at Augusta National continued through the night and forecasters estimate that an additional inch of rain could fall on Tuesday. (Update: Play was suspended at 10 a.m. ET because of the threat of thunderstorms.)

Rain chances range from 30 to 60 percent throughout the day and include chances for thunderstorms, small hail and gusty winds.

Although there should be breaks in the weather, practice rounds will again be limited on Tuesday. Unlike perhaps any other course in the world, Augusta National can handle large amounts of rain thanks to a SubAir drainage system.

“This place is also built on a really good kind of vacuum system,” Rickie Fowler said on Monday. “They can get a lot of rain and the next day it seems like not a whole lot happened.”

The forecast improves on Wednesday with no rain in the forecast, but another front moves into the area on Friday and will impact play throughout the weekend.