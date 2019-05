Brooks Koepka leads by seven shots entering the final round of the 101st PGA Championship. Here's a look at tee times for Sunday at Bethpage Black (all times ET).

7:35 a.m. – David Lipsky, Rich Beem

7:45 a.m. – Max Homa, Joost Luiten

7:55 a.m. – Corey Conners, Marty Jertson

8:05 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Kurt Kitayama

8:15 a.m. – Ross Fisher, Andrew Putnam

8:25 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Beau Hossler

8:35 a.m. – Pat Perez, Rob Labritz

8:45 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Henrik Stenson

8:55 a.m. – Justin Harding, Cameron Smith

9:05 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Herbert

9:15 a.m. – Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson

9:25 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Alex Noren

9:35 a.m. – Graeme McDowell, Ryan Vermeer

9:45 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Thomas Pieters

9:55 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, Daniel Berger

10:05 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

10:15 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Jason Kokrak

10:35 a.m. – Bronson Burgoon, J.J. Spaun

10:45 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

10:55 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson

11:05 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson

11:15 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Joel Dahmen

11:25 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Charles Howell III

11:35 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Tyrrell Hatton

11:45 a.m. – Haotong Li, Adam Hadwin

11:55 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau

12:05 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Jason Day

12:15 p.m. – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Adam Long

12:25 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry

12:35 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, Scott Piercy

12:45 p.m. – Justin Rose, Sam Burns

12:55 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Tommy Fleetwood

1:05 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Lucas Bjerregaard

1:25 p.m. – Danny Lee, Danny Willett

1:35 p.m. – Sung Kang, Rickie Fowler

1:45 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Erik Van Rooyen

1:55 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:05 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele

2:15 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

2:25 p.m. – Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List

2:35 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III