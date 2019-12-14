Watch: Cold-blooded Tiger takes off cap just as winning putt falls

Captain Tiger Woods sent out player Tiger Woods in the first singles match on Sunday at the Presidents Cup. Player Tiger Woods made the captain look good.

Woods easily took down Abraham Ancer, 3 and 2, to give the Americans the first point in the final session. It wasn't just that Woods won his match; it's how he finished it.

Woods, in cold-blooded fashion, drained the below putt to clinch the match, doffing his hat just before the winning putt fell.

"At about, probably 6 feet out, the match was over," Woods said. "I might’ve gone to the hat a little early, but it was over."

The win cut the Americans' deficit to one point, 10-9, with the U.S. in control in the majority of the matches remaining on the course at Royal Melbourne.

Woods, who picked himself for the team as a captain's selection, went 3-0 for the week.

