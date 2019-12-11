Dustin Johnson's surgically repaired left knee looked good on Royal Melbourne's 11th hole Thursday. However, the same couldn't be said for Johnson's putting stroke.

After driving the green at the 330-yard par 4 and leaving his tee shot some 4 feet away from the hole, Johnson had a chance to cut into a 3-down deficit. But Johnson missed low and settled for birdie.

He and Gary Woodland remained 3 down to Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer in the anchor fourball match on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup.