Watch: D. Johnson nearly aces par 4 before missing short eagle putt

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson's surgically repaired left knee looked good on Royal Melbourne's 11th hole Thursday. However, the same couldn't be said for Johnson's putting stroke.

After driving the green at the 330-yard par 4 and leaving his tee shot some 4 feet away from the hole, Johnson had a chance to cut into a 3-down deficit. But Johnson missed low and settled for birdie.

He and Gary Woodland remained 3 down to Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer in the anchor fourball match on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup.

More articles like this
Golf Central

TT PS: Woods, JT 'go get that' first win for U.S.

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods had it firing on all cylinders during Thursday's fourball session at the Presidents Cup, and he and Justin Thomas rolled to a 4-and-3 victory.
Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: Wins 4&3 over Leishman/Niemann

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods is a playing captain at the Presidents Cup. We're tracking him as he leads the U.S. team in Melbourne, Australia.
Grill Room

Fans have lots of jokes relating to Tiger's high hat

BY Grill Room Team  — 

The Twittersphere, as it does best, couldn't resist poking fun at Tiger Woods and his ill-fitting hat on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup.