Watch: Thomas' winning putt prompts double putter drop with Woods

With the U.S. in desperate need of a spark late Friday, Justin Thomas brought the fire.

All Square through 17 holes in his foursomes match with playing-captain Tiger Woods against the International duo of Ben An and Hideki Matsuyama, Thomas faced this 17-footer to win the hole and the match.

Cue the double putter drop.

Not done yet! JT delivers on 18 to give U.S. another point

As for just what it was that Thomas shouted at Woods:

The 1-up win provided a much-needed point to the U.S., which early in the session appeared in danger of succumbing to a 5-0 sweep. Instead, 1-up wins from Woods and Thomas and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele and a halve from anchor pairing of Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland ended the session in a 2 1/2 to 2 1/2 split.

Through two days at Royal Melbourne, the Internationals lead 6 1/2 to 3 1/2, a margin that could been much wider.

