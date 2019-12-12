With the U.S. in desperate need of a spark late Friday, Justin Thomas brought the fire.
All Square through 17 holes in his foursomes match with playing-captain Tiger Woods against the International duo of Ben An and Hideki Matsuyama, Thomas faced this 17-footer to win the hole and the match.
Cue the double putter drop.
As for just what it was that Thomas shouted at Woods:
The 1-up win provided a much-needed point to the U.S., which early in the session appeared in danger of succumbing to a 5-0 sweep. Instead, 1-up wins from Woods and Thomas and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele and a halve from anchor pairing of Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland ended the session in a 2 1/2 to 2 1/2 split.
Through two days at Royal Melbourne, the Internationals lead 6 1/2 to 3 1/2, a margin that could been much wider.