After a late rally to split Friday's foursomes session at Royal Melbourne, the U.S. remains three points down at the Presidents Cup. Through two sessions, the Internationals lead 6 1/2 - 3 1/2.

Two sessions will be played Saturday, a four-match morning fourball session followed by a four-match foursomes session in the afternoon.

Here are the pairings and tee times for Saturday morning's fourball matches: