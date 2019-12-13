After a late rally to split Friday's foursomes session at Royal Melbourne, the U.S. remains three points down at the Presidents Cup. Through two sessions, the Internationals lead 6 1/2 - 3 1/2.
Two sessions will be played Saturday, a four-match morning fourball session followed by a four-match foursomes session in the afternoon.
Here are the pairings and tee times for Saturday morning's fourball matches:
- Justin Thomas/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Marc Leishman/Haotong Li, 3:02 p.m. ET
- Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Abraham Ancer, 3:16 p.m. ET
- Patrick Reed/Webb Simpson (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/C.T. Pan, 3:30 p.m. ET
- Matt Kuchar/Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Ben An, 3:44 p.m. ET