GLENEAGLES, Scotland – U.S. captain Juli Inkster is giving the Korda sisters their first session off even though they’re both undefeated in this this Solheim Cup.

They won’t be playing in Saturday afternoon’s fourballs even though they’re both sporting 2-0-1 records this week. Inkster wants them strong for Sunday’s important singles matches.

Also, Lexi Thompson will get her third different partner in as many matches. Inkster is reaching outside Thompson’s pod to match Thompson with Marina Alex.

European captain Catriona Matthew is sending Suzann Pettersen back out with Anne van Dam, and she’s also sending out her Spaniards together for the first time this week, with Carlota Ciganda teaming with Azahara Munoz.

16th Solheim Cup: Scoring and matches | Full coverage

Here are the pairings:

7:40 a.m. ET: Brittany Altomare/Annie Park (U.S.) vs. Suzann Pettersen/Anne van Dam (EUR)

7:55 a.m. ET: Lexi Thompson/Marina Alex (U.S.) vs. Jodi Ewart Shadoff/Celine Boutier (EUR)

8:10 a.m. ET: Ally McDonald/Angel Yin (U.S.) vs. Georgia Hall/Celine Boutier (EUR)

8:25 a.m. ET: Lizette Salas/Danielle Kang (U.S.) vs. Carlota Ciganda/Azahara Munoz (EUR)