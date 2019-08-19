The Solheim Cup heads to Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary Course in Scotland for the 16th edition of the biennial matches, where the top women professional golfers go head-to-head in three days of match-play competition. 2017 victorious captain Juli Inkster returns to lead the United States team for the third time, while Catriona Matthew captains the European team for the first time. Following a dramatic 2017 competition where the U.S. emerged victorious at Des Moines Country Club, the 2019 matches will feature big names such as Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and more on the U.S. side, with Carlota Ciganda, Charley Hull, and Georgia Hall among players set to represent Team Europe.

