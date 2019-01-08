The PGA Tour's fortnight in Hawaii continues with the Sony Open. Here are the key stats and information for this week's event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

How to watch on Golf Channel

Thursday, Round 1: 7-10:30 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Round 2: 7-10:30 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Round 3: 7-10:30 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Sunday, Round 4: 6-10 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Patton Kizzire



Trends to know

Waialae yielded the fourth-most eagles of any course on the PGA Tour last season, with 59 (Glen Abbey was first with 78).

Waialae also yielded the fourth-lowest average total score of any course on the PGA Tour last season. Among par 70s, it was third-easiest on average in relation to par (68.9).

One place where Waialae can penalize players is around the green. Last year, the field scrambled to make par from the rough just 40.4 percent of the time, the third-lowest percentage by any course on Tour last season.

James Hahn and Patton Kizzire played a six-hole playoff last season (Kizzire won), the longest in tournament history.

Brian Harman is a combined 57 under in this tournament in the past five years, best of any player in that span.

Charles Howell III has the most rounds of 66 or lower at Waialae over the previous decade, with 15.

Justin Thomas



Players to watch

Justin Thomas

In the past 10 years, no player with at least 12 rounds played has a better scoring average at Waialae (66.4).

Is a combined 83 under in Hawaii PGA Tour events since the beginning of 2017, 25 shots better than any other player in that span.

Has 116 birdies and eagles in Hawaii PGA Tour events during that same span – also 25 more than any other player.

Ranked second on the PGA Tour last season in birdie or better percentage on par 5s (55.9 percent).

Bryson DeChambeau

Led the field in strokes gained: putting, but struggled in some key ball striking statistics, including ranking 19th in strokes gained: tee-to-green.

Has five wins over the last three PGA Tour seasons. Only JT and DJ have more victories in that span.

One of just eight players in the past 30 years to win five or more times on the PGA Tour before turning 26 years old.

Jordan Spieth

Ranked second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting during the 2015-16 season. He was tied for 123rd last season.

Led the PGA Tour in approach shot proximity from 125 to 150 yards last season (19 feet, 1 inch).

Has one win and no finish worse than eighth in year-opening events since 2014.

Cameron Champ