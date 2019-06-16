Beginning the day four off the U.S. Open lead, Brooks Koepka birdied the first hole Sunday at Pebble Beach to quickly cut his deficit to three strokes.

But any momentum gained appeared lost at the par-4 second.

Koepka's tee shot went wide right and his second shot landed in a precarious spot just outside of a bunker and at the bottom of a steep slope. Koepka purposefully stabbed at his ball on his third shot and watched as it flew up and onto the front of the green, bounding 6 feet past the hole.

Koepka made that putt to remain three strokes back of leaders Gary Woodland and Justin Rose in his bid for a three-peat. He then birdied the third and fourth holes to keep pace with an equally hot Woodland.

And kept things rolling with a birdie at the fifth hole, giving him five one-putts to start his final round.