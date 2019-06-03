With the U.S. Open only one week away, the field for Pebble Beach is starting to take shape. See who's in and who's out as the USGA conducts 12 different 36-hole sectional qualifiers across the U.S., England, Canada and Japan to determine the final playing spots in the season's third major:

Bent Tree CC and Northwood Club in Dallas, Texas (102 players for 11 spots on May 20)

Who's in: Brendon Todd (-10), Nick Taylor (-10), Carlos Ortiz (-8), Julian Etulain (-6), Scottie Scheffler (-5), Mike Weir (-5), Brian Davis (-5), Matt Jones (-5), Charlie Danielson (-4), Austin Eckroat (a) (-4), Cody Gribble (-4)

Who's out: Brian Harman (-3), Mackenzie Hughes (-3), Ryan Blaum (-3), Martin Laird (+1), Andrew Landry (+3), Shane Bacon (+9)

Recap: Todd has seen his game spiral since winning on the PGA Tour, but his comeback will include a trip to Pebble after sharing medalist honors. Also advancing was Weir, a former Masters champ nearing his 49th birthday, while Gribble lost a 3-for-2 playoff for the final spot but was awarded a late entry when the field strength for the England sectional ended up being less than USGA officials had anticipated.

Kuwana CC in Mie Prefecture, Japan (33 players for four spots on May 27)

Who's in: Kodai Ichihara (-13), Shugo Imahira (-12), Mikumu Horikawa (-11), Chan Kim (-11)

Who's out: Hiroyuki Fujita (-8), Hideto Tanihara (-7), Jazz Janewattananond (WD)

Recap: Imahira received a special invite for the Masters this year, and now he'll play in his fourth straight major at Pebble. Like Gribble, Kim lost a playoff but was eventually awarded a spot in the field when field strength at the England sectional was factored. Only 15 players turned in 36-hole scores for this qualifier.

Walton Heath GC in Surrey, England (109 players for 14 spots)

Who's in: Dean Burmester (-16), Sam Horsfield (-12), Marcus Fraser (-10), Clement Sordet (-10), Matthieu Pavon (-9), Lee Slattery (-9), Marcus Kinhult (-9), Adri Arnaus (-8), Rhys Enoch (-8), Justin Walters (-8), Daniel Hillier (a) (-8), Thomas Pieters (-8), Merrick Bremner (-8), Renato Paratore (-7)

Who's out: Bernd Wiesberger (-7), Lee Westwood (-4), Andrew "Beef" Johnston (-3), Edoardo Molinari (-3)

Recap: Burmester will make his second straight appearance after blitzing the field with rounds of 63-65, while Horsfield and Pieters are likely the most well-known qualifiers for American fans. Wiesberger birdied five of his final six holes to gain entry into a 5-for-1 playoff for the final spot, but he was turned away when Paratore birdied the second extra hole. Former world No. 1 Westwood headlines the group of notables who failed to qualify, as he'll miss the U.S. Open for just the second time since 2007.

Century CC and Old Oaks CC in Purchase, N.Y. (73 players for four spots)

Who's in: Cameron Young (a) (-4), Matt Parziale (a) (+1), Andy Pope (+1) Rob Oppenheim (+2)

Who's out: Kelly Kraft (+2), Jim Herman (+5), J.J. Henry (+5), Gary Nicklaus (+9), Johnson Wagner (+11)

Recap: Young takes medalist honors after concluding his senior season at Wake Forest, while former U.S. Mid-Amateur champ Parziale is heading back to the major stage after taking low amateur honors at Shinnecock Hills last year. Pope has now remarkably qualified via sectionals in four of the last five years, while Oppenheim edged Kraft for the final spot with a par on the second playoff hole.

Brookside CC and Scioto CC in Columbus, Ohio (121 players for 14 spots)

Who's in: Luke Guthrie (-11), Anirban Lahiri (-10), Sam Saunders (-9), Jhonattan Vegas (-8), Rory Sabbatini (-7), Jason Dufner (-6), Luke Donald (-5), Chesson Hadley (-5), Erik van Rooyen (-5), K.H. Lee (-5), Aaron Baddeley (-5), Ryan Fox (-5), Collin Morikawa (a) (-5), Brandon Wu (a) (-5)

Who's out: Joel Dahmen (-4), Peter Malnati (-4), Cameron Champ (-4), Kevin Tway (-4), Harold Varner III (-3), Ryan Moore (-3), Steve Stricker (-1), Charley Hoffman (-1), Max Homa (E), Bill Haas (E), Nick Watney (+2), Akshay Bhatia (a) (+10), Bobby Clampett (+13)

Recap: In annually the strongest qualifier field, Guthrie set the pace with rounds of 67-64 as he heads from the Web.com Tour to Pebble Beach. Former world No. 1 Donald and major champ Dufner headline the players who also punched their ticket, while former Cal standout Morikawa will join them as well. There was no playoff required as exactly 14 players got through at 5 under or better, and group of players who finished one outside the number included seven players who are all currently PGA Tour members.

Springfield CC in Springfield, Ohio (73 players for five spots)

Who's in: Zac Blair (-6), Brian Stuard (-6), Chip McDaniel (-6), Nick Hardy (-6), Brett Drewitt (-4)

Who's out: Joo-Young Lee (-4), Michael Thompson (-3), Troy Merritt (-1), Corey Conners (+2)

Recap: Stuard and Hardy have both qualified at the Donald Ross design before, and now they're heading to Pebble alongside McDaniel and PGA Tour veteran Blair. Australia's Drewitt earned the final spot in a 2-for-1 playoff, while Thompson and Aussie Lucas Herbert both finished one shot off the pace.

Streamsong Resort (Black Course) in Bowling Green, Fla. (56 players for three spots)

Who's in: Callum Tarren (-14), Luis Gagne (a) (-12), Guillermo Pereira (-11)

Who's out: Tyson Alexander (-10), Jack Maguire (-9), Jon Curran (-4)

Recap: Tarren fired a blistering 64 in the opening round to set a new course record, then hung on to take medalist honors. Gagne is returning to the U.S. Open after sharing low amateur honors last year and having finished second earlier this year at the Latin American Amateur Championship.

Hawks Ridge GC in Ball Ground, Ga. (67 players for four spots)

Who's in: Ollie Schniederjans (-11), Noah Norton (a) (-11), Roberto Castro (-9), Chandler Eaton (a) (-9)

Who's out: Joey Garber (-8), Brendon de Jonge (-4), Robert Karlsson (-4), Jason Bohn (-3), D.J. Trahan (-2)

Recap: The spots at this section went to a pair of Georgia Tech alums on the PGA Tour and a pair of amateurs, as Schniederjans helped set the pace and Castro successfully made it through a sectional he has navigated in the past. Norton just wrapped his freshman year at Georgia Tech while Eaton goes to Duke and grew up in nearby Alpharetta.

Rattlesnake Point GC in Milton, Ontario, Canada (37 players for four spots)

Who's in: Tom Hoge (-5), Sepp Straka (-5), Nate Lashley (-4), Alex Prugh (-4)

Who's out: Harris English (-4), Fabian Gomez (-3), Padraig Harrington (-2), Hudson Swafford (E), Austin Cook (+2), Ricky Barnes (+4)

Recap: Created to facilitate players teeing it up in the RBC Canadian Open, this sectional drew the smallest field and actually got reduced from two golf courses to one as a result. Hoge and Straka are both PGA Tour veterans, while English birdied his 36th hole of the day to force a playoff but still came up a little short as Lashley and Prugh snagged the final two tickets from north of the border.

Woodmont CC in Rockville, Md. (63 players for four spots)

Who's in: Billy Hurley III (-3), Connor Arendell (-3), Joseph Bramlett (-2), Ryan Sullivan (-2)

Who's out: Tee-K Kelly (-2), Denny McCarthy (E), Garrett Rank (a) (E), Steve Wheatcroft (+2), Edward Loar (+5)

Recap: Hurley won on the PGA Tour back in 2016, and now he's heading to his fourth U.S. Open in the last five years. Bramlett and Sullivan earned their spots in a 3-for-2 playoff over Kelly, who appeared in line to qualify until a double bogey on his 36th and final hole of the day.

Big Canyon CC and Newport Beach CC in Newport Beach, Calif. (99 players for five spots)

Who's in: Chun An Yu (a) (-12), Richard Lee (-11), Hayden Shieh (-11), Stewart Hagestad (a) (-9), Andreas Halvorsen (-9)

Who's out: Miguel Tabuena (-8), Isaiah Salinda (a) (-6), Charlie Beljan (-6), Cameron Tringale (-3)

Recap: Yu just completed a standout season at Arizona State, and he topped a field that also saw former PGA Tour player Lee earn his second tournament appearance. Also making a return is Hagestad, the former U.S. Mid-Amateur champion who was low amateur at the 2017 Masters and will now make his third straight U.S. Open start.

Wine Valley GC in Walla Walla, Wash. (55 players for three spots)

Who's in: Eric Dietrich (-11), Matthew Naumec (-7), Spencer Tibbits (a) (-7)

Who's out: Michael Putnam (-6), Andres Gonzales (-5), Kevin Stadler (+1)

Recap: A pair of northeast golfers went way out west to punch their tickets to Pebble, as UConn's Dietrich and Boston College's Naumec took two of the three spots available. Narrowly missing out on qualification was Putnam, a Washington native and former Web.com Tour Player of the Year who had qualified for three of the past four U.S. Opens.