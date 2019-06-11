PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Tiger Woods watched Monday’s NBA Finals game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors with particular interest.

Like everyone else in the sporting world, he was interested in how Kevin Durant would play after being sidelined with an injury for much of the playoffs. Unlike most of us, Woods could painfully relate when Durant injured his right Achilles tendon during the game.

“It was sad,” Woods said. “As athletes, we've all been there to that spot when you just know it, that something just went, and can't move, can't do much of anything. And you can see it on his face, how solemn his face went. He knows it, when things pop. You just know.”

Woods famously played the 2008 U.S. Open on a broken left leg with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. On Monday at Pebble Beach, he was asked what drives an athlete to push past physical limitations and sometimes put themselves in danger of an even worse injury, to compete.

“As athletes our job is to make the human body do something it was never meant to do and to do it efficiently and better than anybody who is doing it at the same time,” he explained. “Sometimes things go awry.”