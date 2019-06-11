Woods feels for NBA star Durant after injury: 'It was sad'

Getty Images

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Tiger Woods watched Monday’s NBA Finals game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors with particular interest.

Like everyone else in the sporting world, he was interested in how Kevin Durant would play after being sidelined with an injury for much of the playoffs. Unlike most of us, Woods could painfully relate when Durant injured his right Achilles tendon during the game.

U.S. Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“It was sad,” Woods said. “As athletes, we've all been there to that spot when you just know it, that something just went, and can't move, can't do much of anything. And you can see it on his face, how solemn his face went. He knows it, when things pop. You just know.”

Woods famously played the 2008 U.S. Open on a broken left leg with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. On Monday at Pebble Beach, he was asked what drives an athlete to push past physical limitations and sometimes put themselves in danger of an even worse injury, to compete.

“As athletes our job is to make the human body do something it was never meant to do and to do it efficiently and better than anybody who is doing it at the same time,” he explained. “Sometimes things go awry.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Day: 'I think I’ve underachieved up until now'

BY Will Gray  — 

Urged by his wife, swing coach and agent Bud Martin, Jason Day plans to be “more selfish” with his time.
Golf Central

U.S. Open odds: Woods the most popular bet

BY Will Gray  — 

He may not be the player with the lowest betting odds for this week’s U.S. Open, but Tiger Woods is currently the most popular wager in Las Vegas.
Golf Central

'Regular-guy' Koepka: Best of the rest from Tuesday

BY Jason Crook  — 

Some of the Tour's biggest stars provided insight on everything from their U.S. Open preparation to criticisms of the USGA on Tuesday, there was a lot more where that came from.