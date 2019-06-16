What's in the bag: 119th U.S. Open winner Woodland

Gary Woodland won the 119th U.S. Open by three shots on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Here are the golf clubs he used to win:

DRIVER: Ping G410 (7 degrees), with Accra RPG 472 M5+ shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G410 LST (13.5 degrees), with Accra Tour ZX 4100 M5 shaft

IRONS: Wilson Staff Model Blades (3-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (53 degrees, 58 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 X shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

