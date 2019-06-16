Gary Woodland won the 119th U.S. Open by three shots on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Here are the golf clubs he used to win:
DRIVER: Ping G410 (7 degrees), with Accra RPG 472 M5+ shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G410 LST (13.5 degrees), with Accra Tour ZX 4100 M5 shaft
IRONS: Wilson Staff Model Blades (3-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (53 degrees, 58 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 X shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1