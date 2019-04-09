2019 World Long Drive: Ak-Chin Smash In The Sun TV Schedule

The first World Long Drive televised event of 2019 will be held on the desert, when the best of the best tee it up at the Ak-Chin Smash In The Sun!

This first televised event is guaranteed to bring the longest hitters in the World out west, into the heart of the Arizona desert – in search of Official World Long Drive Ranking points leading up to the 2019 Volvik World Long Drive Championship at WinStar World Casino and Resorts in Thackerville, OK.

Live coverage of the Ak-Chin Smash In The Sun Open and Women’s Division Finals will air in on Tuesday, April 16 from 4-6pm ET on Golf Channel and streaming. Golf Central will preview the event from 3-4pm ET, which an encore telecast from 11pm-1am ET.

World Long Drive: Ak-Chin Smash In The Sun Programming Air Times (all times ET):

Tuesday, April 16

Golf Central: 3 - 4pm

Ak-Chin Smash In The Sun Open & Women’s Division Finals: 4 - 6pm