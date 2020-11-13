AUGUSTA, Ga. – It wasn’t the most high-profile carom off the flagstick at Augusta National’s 15th hole, but it was a tough break

Cruising along at 4 under par in his rain-delayed opening round on Friday morning at the Masters, Adam Scott had his second shot at the par-5 15th hole bounce into the bank in front of the green before rolling back into the water hazard. After he took a drop, the Australian’s fourth shot bounced hard off the flagstick and into the water.

He ended up making double bogey.

“The first mistake was not getting the first ball over the water well enough. I think we hit the wrong club there, but then compound that with a bad break,” said Scott, who finished with a 70 and followed that with a second-round 72. He was tied for 34th at the rain-delayed tournament. “It was a good shot. I think I was making a good par and ended up making a good double. I've seen that happen before on the 15th hole.”

Tiger Woods famously bounced his approach shot off the flagstick on No. 15 during the 2013 Masters and compounded his miscue by taking an incorrect drop that resulted in a two-stroke penalty but not a disqualification.