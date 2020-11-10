AUGUSTA, Ga. – Rory McIlroy has played in 11 Masters and made countless other trips to Augusta National.

His most recent trip came two weeks ago with his father, Gerry. While McIlroy certainly wanted to get an early feel for how the course would play in fall conditions, he also enjoyed getting to share another special moment with his dad at the iconic club.

“I've been very fortunate that I've shared that experience with my dad here a few times,” McIlroy said. “I always think back to growing up at Holywood Golf Club [in Northern Ireland] and playing with him there, and to think that 20 years down the line, that we'd be walking up the 18th at Augusta together and playing. I've even got goosebumps just talking about it. It's really cool and I definitely don't take it for granted.”

That recent scouting trip also included quite the match, as McIlroy described. The four-time major winner, who can complete the career grand slam Sunday in Augusta, had his hands full with his dad as they added another chapter to the duo’s long history of competing against each other. Gerry and his pal, Augusta National member Jimmy Dunne, teamed up to take on McIlroy and Cole White, the son of one of Dunne's other friends and a buddy of Matt Wolff.

“It was the young guys took on the old guys," McIlroy said. "The old guys actually beat us, but I think we lost on the first tee. I think there's too many shots given.”