Masters set for another earlier-than-usual finish

Getty Images

The third and final rounds of the Masters will end earlier than usual.

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said the plan is for the final round of the Masters, rescheduled for Nov. 15, to end sometime between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. ET, more than an hour before the network’s afternoon NFL games. That'll also allow for more flexibility in case there's a sudden-death playoff.

The third round of the Masters should finish around 5:30 p.m., before the network’s primetime college football game between Alabama and LSU. Sunset in Augusta, Georgia, on Nov. 14 is at 5:26 p.m.

It’ll be the second year in a row that the Masters has an early Sunday finish. Last year, in an unprecedented move, Augusta National officials decided to send players off early in threesomes and split tees because of a dicey weather forecast. Tiger Woods won the green jacket at around 2:30 p.m.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Woods: Masters will be 'very different' experience

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods acknowledges this will be a "fun" but "very different" Masters in November.

Phil note
Golf Central

See the note Phil left Tiger after '19 Masters win

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Phil Mickelson had already left Augusta National before Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win, but not before he dropped off a note.
Golf Central

Rory on fall Masters: 'Maybe that’s what I need'

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to a fall Masters, saying Sunday that could be just what he needs to complete the career Grand Slam.