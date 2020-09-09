The third and final rounds of the Masters will end earlier than usual.

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said the plan is for the final round of the Masters, rescheduled for Nov. 15, to end sometime between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. ET, more than an hour before the network’s afternoon NFL games. That'll also allow for more flexibility in case there's a sudden-death playoff.

The third round of the Masters should finish around 5:30 p.m., before the network’s primetime college football game between Alabama and LSU. Sunset in Augusta, Georgia, on Nov. 14 is at 5:26 p.m.

It’ll be the second year in a row that the Masters has an early Sunday finish. Last year, in an unprecedented move, Augusta National officials decided to send players off early in threesomes and split tees because of a dicey weather forecast. Tiger Woods won the green jacket at around 2:30 p.m.