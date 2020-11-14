There were nine players tied for the lead at one point during Saturday's third round of the Masters Tournament.

Enter Dustin Johnson.

Johnson began his scoring barrage on Augusta National's first nine by nearly holing his second shot on the par-5 second, from 221 yards. He tapped in for eagle to move to 11 under par, two clear of the field.

Johnson then made an 8-footer for birdie at the par-4 third.

And then rolled in a 38-foot birdie putt at the par-3 fourth.

Following a pair of pars, Johnson spun back his approach shot on the par-4 seventh to 2 feet. The birdie got him to 14 under and gave him a three-shot advantage.

At the par-4 ninth, DJ bombed a drive 341 yards, over the left corner and down the slope. He had only 108 yards to the pin, but was unable to make birdie. Johnson two-putted for par to shoot 5-under 31 on the opening nine holes and carry a three-stroke lead into the second nine.