Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson tumble out of Open contention on Day 3

SANDWICH, England – It’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, poised on the leaderboard at a major heading into the weekend. What wasn’t expected was both stars tumbling out of contention.

Johnson, who began the third round at The Open tied for fourth place following a second-round 65, bogeyed three of his first eight holes and failed to make a birdie until the 14th hole. He finished with a 73 and was eight shots off the lead.

Koepka wasn’t much better with a third-round 72 that included three bogeys through five holes. It was a dramatically different outcome compared to his Friday round of 66 that moved him to within six shots of the lead. Instead, he’ll start the final round nine strokes off the lead.

Johnson moved back into the top spot in the world ranking last week but will likely slip to No. 2 with Jon Rahm currently projected to reclaim No. 1. The Spaniard is tied for sixth place at Royal St. George’s.

