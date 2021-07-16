Highlights: Collin Morikawa goes out in 31 to grab solo Open lead

Getty Images

Collin Morikawa certainly isn't playing like an Open debutant.

The 24-year-old PGA champ entered Friday's second round at Royal St. George's at 3 under and three shots off of Louis Oosthuizen's lead, but a front-nine, 4-under 31 moved Morikawa into the solo lead midway through his second round.

He finished with a 6-under 64 and is 9 under through 36 holes.

The talented ball-striker birdied the opening hole before adding another birdie at the par-4 fifth, where he hit a beautiful approach from 184 yards to 3 feet.

Morikawa then tied the lead by sinking a downhill, 30-foot birdie putt at the par-4 eighth.

Another tight approach, at the par-4 ninth, set up another 3-foot birdie make.

Early on the back nine it appeared as if Morikawa would seriously flirt with a major-record 61. He birdied Nos. 11, 12 and 14 to get to 7 under on his round.

But a bogey at No. 15 ended the threat. Morikawa missed a 10-footer for birdie at the last to settle for 64.

Morikawa is trying to win in his debut in a second major after capturing the Wanamaker last summer. That's something, according to Justin Ray of Twenty First Group, that has never been done before.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Schauffele, Morikawa adjust putting for Open

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Xander Schauffele switched back to a conventional-length putter while Morikawa started using a conventional grip.
Golf Central

Cantlay up seven in OWGR after Memorial win

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Patrick Cantlay won a thriller at the Memorial and he was rewarded in the Official World Golf Ranking along with others.
Golf Central

Watch: Morikawa is all of us when he whiffs

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Collin Morikawa whiffs on a chip during the front-nine of the final round of the Memorial, and his reaction was what you'd expect.