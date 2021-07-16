Collin Morikawa certainly isn't playing like an Open debutant.

The 24-year-old PGA champ entered Friday's second round at Royal St. George's at 3 under and three shots off of Louis Oosthuizen's lead, but a front-nine, 4-under 31 moved Morikawa into the solo lead midway through his second round.

He finished with a 6-under 64 and is 9 under through 36 holes.

The talented ball-striker birdied the opening hole before adding another birdie at the par-4 fifth, where he hit a beautiful approach from 184 yards to 3 feet.

Morikawa then tied the lead by sinking a downhill, 30-foot birdie putt at the par-4 eighth.

Another tight approach, at the par-4 ninth, set up another 3-foot birdie make.

Early on the back nine it appeared as if Morikawa would seriously flirt with a major-record 61. He birdied Nos. 11, 12 and 14 to get to 7 under on his round.

But a bogey at No. 15 ended the threat. Morikawa missed a 10-footer for birdie at the last to settle for 64.

Morikawa is trying to win in his debut in a second major after capturing the Wanamaker last summer. That's something, according to Justin Ray of Twenty First Group, that has never been done before.